Contrasting Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) & EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) are both industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EnerSys and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EnerSys $2.98 billion 1.07 $143.37 million $3.50 21.69 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

EnerSys has higher revenue and earnings than Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for EnerSys and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EnerSys 0 1 2 0 2.67 Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III 0 1 1 0 2.50

EnerSys presently has a consensus price target of $107.50, suggesting a potential upside of 41.58%. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a consensus price target of $11.50, suggesting a potential upside of 64.76%. Given Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III is more favorable than EnerSys.

Profitability

This table compares EnerSys and Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EnerSys 4.79% 13.47% 6.01% Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.6% of EnerSys shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.1% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of EnerSys shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EnerSys beats Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EnerSys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions. The Motive Power segment engages in the batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles. The Specialty segment, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications. It also provides battery chargers, power equipment, battery accessories, and outdoor equipment enclosure solutions; and aftermarket and customer support services. EnerSys was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

