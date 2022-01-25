Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $2.60 Million Stock Position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,316 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OZK. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Bank OZK by 59.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Bank OZK in the second quarter worth $149,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bank OZK by 10.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $48.32 on Tuesday. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $34.59 and a twelve month high of $51.39. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.05 and a 200-day moving average of $44.40.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. The company had revenue of $296.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.37%.

OZK has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Raymond James raised their target price on Bank OZK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

