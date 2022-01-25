Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Stock Position in GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 182,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,472 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.10% of GreenSky worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSKY. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $75,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GreenSky in the 2nd quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of GreenSky by 222,844.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.31% of the company’s stock.

Get GreenSky alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered GreenSky from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

GSKY stock opened at $10.19 on Tuesday. GreenSky, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.42 and a 12-month high of $12.63. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.47 and its 200 day moving average is $9.78.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $128.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.42 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 8.24%. GreenSky’s revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GreenSky, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregg Steven Freishtat sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total transaction of $1,782,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Angela M. Nagy sold 7,500 shares of GreenSky stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $89,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 374,406 shares of company stock worth $4,478,033. Insiders own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

About GreenSky

GreenSky, Inc is a technology company. It operates as a lending platform that enables retailers, health-care providers and home contractors to offer loans to their customers. The company was founded by David Zalik in 2006 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY).

Receive News & Ratings for GreenSky Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GreenSky and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.