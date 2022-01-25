Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 59,253 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333,744 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 6.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,358,030 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,880,080,000 after acquiring an additional 463,657 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Atlassian by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,715,280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,237,075,000 after acquiring an additional 53,744 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian during the third quarter worth approximately $1,496,980,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Atlassian by 4.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,181,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,636,906,000 after acquiring an additional 169,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $300.27 on Tuesday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $198.80 and a twelve month high of $483.13. The stock has a market cap of $41.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 83.48 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $362.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $364.89.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 12.63% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. The company had revenue of $516.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. Atlassian’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TEAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $460.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $500.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlassian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.94.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Article: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.