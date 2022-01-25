Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Buys 32,743 Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM) by 15.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 240,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,743 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.38% of Rayonier Advanced Materials worth $1,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Rayonier Advanced Materials by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 202,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 197,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 23,386 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 72,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 18,077 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RYAM stock opened at $6.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 3.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.90. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.98 and a 12 month high of $11.30.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $374.00 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RYAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.50 to $6.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

Rayonier Advanced Materials, Inc engages in the production and sale of cellulose products, which is a natural polymer commonly used in the production of cell phone and computer screens, filters, and pharmaceuticals. It operates through the following segments: High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, Pulp and Newsprint, and Corporate.

