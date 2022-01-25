Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,987 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,967,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132,683 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Altria Group by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,996,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,842,983 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Altria Group by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,710,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,464,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614,739 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 69,709,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,383,490,000 after buying an additional 1,546,656 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,291,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,296,000 after buying an additional 1,330,433 shares during the period. 59.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE:MO opened at $49.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.75 and its 200 day moving average is $47.38. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a return on equity of 422.90% and a net margin of 10.65%. The business had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 243.24%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MO shares. TheStreet cut Altria Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut Altria Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.75.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.