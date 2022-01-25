Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Lifted to Buy at DA Davidson

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) was upgraded by stock analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $76.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 29.60% from the company’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Confluent from $42.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. William Blair assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Confluent from $52.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Confluent in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Confluent from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.59.

Shares of Confluent stock opened at $58.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.21. Confluent has a 1-year low of $37.71 and a 1-year high of $94.97.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.72 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 72.10% and a negative net margin of 76.90%. The company’s revenue was up 66.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Neha Narkhede sold 166,667 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $10,370,020.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 854 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.54, for a total value of $73,051.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,737,839 shares of company stock worth $140,054,570 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFLT. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $957,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $30,874,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $238,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $64,768,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Confluent in the second quarter valued at about $545,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.88% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

