Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. Sells 6,555 Shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP) by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,555 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPIP. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $30.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.34. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $30.08 and a twelve month high of $32.04.

