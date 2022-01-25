Conceal Reaches Market Cap of $2.57 Million (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 24th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $2.57 million and approximately $9,102.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conceal has traded 18.6% lower against the US dollar. One Conceal coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000609 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00099639 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36,133.55 or 1.00168690 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.21 or 0.00247317 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.64 or 0.00339967 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00014627 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.97 or 0.00149628 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00006109 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Conceal Coin Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 20,370,532 coins and its circulating supply is 11,678,066 coins. Conceal’s official website is conceal.network. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conceal is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the exchanges listed above.

