COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.04

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 534641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $647.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 3.65.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)
COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.
