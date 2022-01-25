COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.04

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $14.04 and last traded at $15.51, with a volume of 534641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $79.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $71.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

Get COMPASS Pathways alerts:

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.91. The company has a market cap of $647.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 3.65.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. As a group, analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of COMPASS Pathways by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in COMPASS Pathways by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS)

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

Read More: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for COMPASS Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COMPASS Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.