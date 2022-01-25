Comparing Insignia Systems (ISIG) and Its Competitors

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ: ISIG) is one of 29 public companies in the “Advertising” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Insignia Systems to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.63% -56.13% -25.74% Insignia Systems Competitors -18.86% 14.37% -5.43%

Insignia Systems has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Insignia Systems’ competitors have a beta of 1.27, indicating that their average share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insignia Systems and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $17.67 million -$4.61 million -8.46 Insignia Systems Competitors $1.15 billion $263.69 million -5.99

Insignia Systems’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems. Insignia Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Insignia Systems and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Insignia Systems Competitors 135 581 638 11 2.38

As a group, “Advertising” companies have a potential upside of 67.93%. Given Insignia Systems’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Insignia Systems has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.2% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.6% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.4% of Insignia Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.5% of shares of all “Advertising” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Insignia Systems competitors beat Insignia Systems on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Insignia Systems

Insignia Systems, Inc. engages in the provision of in-store and digital advertising solutions. It serves the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages markets. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

