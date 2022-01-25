Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 30.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Shares of Community Bank System stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $64.24 and a 52 week high of $82.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.67. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Get Community Bank System alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.59%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th.

In other news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 69.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Community Bank System Company Profile

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.