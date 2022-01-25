Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 30.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS.

Shares of CBU stock opened at $73.55 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.67. Community Bank System has a twelve month low of $64.24 and a twelve month high of $82.53. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

In related news, VP George J. Getman sold 7,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $521,061.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Community Bank System stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.46% of Community Bank System worth $18,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.

