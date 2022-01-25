Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 252 Shares of Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Avient were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Avient by 2,406.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,094 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Avient by 52.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Avient during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Avient during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Avient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Avient from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Avient from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.86.

In other news, SVP Lisa K. Kunkle sold 11,447 shares of Avient stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total value of $689,338.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE AVNT opened at $51.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $36.69 and a 12-month high of $61.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.81 and its 200-day moving average is $51.83.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Avient had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 15.67%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avient Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Avient

Avient Corp. engages in the business of thermoplastic compounds. It specializes in polymer materials, services, and solutions with operations in specialty polymer formulations, color and additive systems, plastic sheet and packaging solutions and polymer distribution. The firm is also involved in the development and manufacturing of performance enhancing additives, liquid colorants, fluoropolymers and silicone colorants.

