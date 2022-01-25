Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 187 Shares of EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in EnPro Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPO) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.08% of EnPro Industries worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 0.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 43,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,764,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 8.7% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in EnPro Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 22,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NPO opened at $110.28 on Tuesday. EnPro Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.09 and a 12 month high of $117.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $109.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.19.

EnPro Industries (NYSE:NPO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $283.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.83 million. EnPro Industries had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 5.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that EnPro Industries, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. EnPro Industries’s payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EnPro Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EnPro Industries from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised EnPro Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.67.

EnPro Industries Profile

EnPro Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of proprietary engineered industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Sealing Technologies, Advanced Surface Technologies, and Engineered Materials. The Sealing Technologies segment designs, manufactures, and sells sealing products including metallic, non-metallic, and composite material gaskets.

