Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stake in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS reduced its position in Kaiser Aluminum Co. (NASDAQ:KALU) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.08% of Kaiser Aluminum worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,883,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,569,000 after purchasing an additional 50,342 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 864,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,692 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kaiser Aluminum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 797,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,431,000 after purchasing an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 7.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 472,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,307,000 after buying an additional 34,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Kaiser Aluminum by 13.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 355,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,839,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.36, for a total transaction of $105,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jack A. Hockema sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.11, for a total value of $76,582.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,950 shares of company stock worth $409,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kaiser Aluminum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th.

Kaiser Aluminum stock opened at $98.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.00 and a beta of 1.24. Kaiser Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $84.78 and a fifty-two week high of $141.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This is a boost from Kaiser Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kaiser Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -320.00%.

Kaiser Aluminum Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of semi-fabricated specialty aluminum products. The firm caters aerospace, general engineering, automotive, and custom industrial applications. Its products include plate, sheet, coil, hard alloy shapes, soft alloy extrusions, seamless & structural extruded, drawn tube, hard alloy rod, bar, wire and forge stock.

