Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Raises Holdings in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.08% of Green Plains worth $1,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GPRE. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Plains by 31.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Green Plains during the second quarter worth about $252,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 251.5% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 122,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after buying an additional 87,512 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Green Plains by 6.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Green Plains by 30.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 377,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $12,698,000 after buying an additional 87,720 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ejnar A. Knudsen III sold 64,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $2,567,755.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock valued at $2,870,515. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE stock opened at $31.91 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.69. Green Plains Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.15 and a 1-year high of $44.27.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.46 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 8.58% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPRE. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Green Plains from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on Green Plains in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.55.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

