Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,223 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned 0.06% of Vector Group worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Vector Group by 12.9% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Vector Group during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Vector Group by 14.1% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VGR. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vector Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NYSE VGR opened at $11.60 on Tuesday. Vector Group Ltd. has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $17.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.49 and a 200-day moving average of $14.07. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.07.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $652.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a net margin of 8.32% and a negative return on equity of 36.57%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

