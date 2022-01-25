Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Acquires New Position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 20,198 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 110.7% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mimecast by 2.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the first quarter worth $49,000. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Mimecast during the third quarter worth $78,000. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MIME stock opened at $79.61 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.24. Mimecast Limited has a 12-month low of $38.84 and a 12-month high of $85.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.62, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of $147.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MIME. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mimecast from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered shares of Mimecast from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

In other news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Karen M. Anderson sold 7,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total transaction of $586,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,312 shares of company stock worth $4,113,806 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

