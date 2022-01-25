Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System reduced its holdings in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 237,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,776 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.20% of Commerce Bancshares worth $16,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the third quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the second quarter worth approximately $135,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 59.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 177.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. 63.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, SVP Paula S. Petersen sold 1,282 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.45, for a total value of $89,034.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 2,125 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.84, for a total value of $154,785.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $69.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $70.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.91. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.10.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 38.97%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CBSH. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Commerce Bancshares from $66.00 to $62.86 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.17.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

