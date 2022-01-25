Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Columbia Banking System in a research note issued on Friday, January 21st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.62 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s FY2023 earnings at $3.24 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Columbia Banking System from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.14.

COLB stock opened at $35.46 on Monday. Columbia Banking System has a 52 week low of $30.09 and a 52 week high of $50.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.75.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.04). Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 35.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in Columbia Banking System by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 157,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,976,000 after purchasing an additional 10,730 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,789 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 99,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,842,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $399,940,000 after acquiring an additional 36,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tom Hulbert bought 11,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.21 per share, with a total value of $356,661.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 1st. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Columbia Banking System

Columbia Banking System, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It specializes in personal, business, and wealth management. It offers checking and savings accounts; debit and credit cards; digital banking; personal loans; home loans; foreign currency; professional banking; treasury management; merchant card services; international banking; financial services; private banking; and trust and investment services.

