Colony Bankcorp, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share (NASDAQ:CBAN)

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Colony Bankcorp in a report released on Monday, January 24th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Colony Bankcorp’s FY2022 earnings at $1.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.44 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.61. The stock has a market cap of $238.47 million, a PE ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBAN. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,316,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,513,000 after purchasing an additional 434,874 shares during the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $16,097,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,960,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 217,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,389,000. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is presently 21.47%.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the stockholder and investor relations functions through its subsidiary, Colony Bank. It operates through the following segments: Banking Division; Mortgage Division; and Small Business Specialty Lending Division. The Banking Division segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

