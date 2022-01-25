Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Purchased by Kings Point Capital Management

Kings Point Capital Management grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. 76.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 145,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $11,206,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 576 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $44,432.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.67 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $74.01 and a 12-month high of $85.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. The stock has a market cap of $70.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.64.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 297.62%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.51%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Co is engaged in the manufacturing and distribution of consumer products. It operates through Oral, Personal and Home Care and Pet Nutrition segments. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment represents North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Africa or Eurasia, all of which sell to a variety of retail and wholesale customers and distributors.

