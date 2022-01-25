Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) will post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Codexis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the highest is ($0.07). Codexis posted earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Codexis will report full-year earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.18). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.69) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Codexis.

Get Codexis alerts:

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $36.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 14.82%. Codexis’s revenue was up 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

CDXS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Codexis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Codexis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Codexis in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Codexis from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

In other news, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total transaction of $252,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,100 in the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Codexis by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,182,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $224,593,000 after acquiring an additional 563,579 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Codexis by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,294,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $119,971,000 after acquiring an additional 170,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Codexis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Codexis by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,371,197 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,154,000 after buying an additional 27,319 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Codexis by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,029,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,996,000 after buying an additional 45,242 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CDXS traded down $0.66 on Tuesday, reaching $19.88. The stock had a trading volume of 50,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 631,534. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.65 and a 200 day moving average of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -80.91 and a beta of 1.55. Codexis has a 12-month low of $16.55 and a 12-month high of $42.01.

Codexis Company Profile

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

See Also: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Codexis (CDXS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.