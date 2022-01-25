Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:KOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.80.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KOF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. HSBC lowered shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola FEMSA by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $125,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola FEMSA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KOF traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.83. 15,231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,932. The firm has a market cap of $88.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.90. Coca-Cola FEMSA has a 12-month low of $41.53 and a 12-month high of $59.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.55.

Coca-Cola FEMSA (NYSE:KOF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81. Coca-Cola FEMSA had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Coca-Cola FEMSA will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Company Profile

Coca-Cola FEMSA SAB de CV engages in the production and distribution of trademark beverages. It operates through the following divisions: Mexico and Central America and South America. The Mexico and Central America division comprises Mexico, Guatemala, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and Panama. The South America division consists of Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Uruguay.

