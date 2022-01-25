CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) Releases Earnings Results

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. CNB Financial had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 24.00%.

NASDAQ CCNE opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $20.20 and a twelve month high of $28.59. The firm has a market cap of $455.94 million, a P/E ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from CNB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCNE. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,047 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,499 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,326 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. 40.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

About CNB Financial

CNB Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It offers deposit accounts, private banking, real estate, commercial, industrial, residential and consumer loans, lines of credit, credit cards, treasury services, online banking, mobile banking, merchant credit card processing, remote deposit, and accounts receivable handling.

