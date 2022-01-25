CNA Financial Corp Sells 410 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

CNA Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,510 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Manhattan Associates by 2.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,821,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $890,815,000 after purchasing an additional 143,516 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,790,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $404,107,000 after purchasing an additional 228,468 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,143,407 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,451,000 after acquiring an additional 580,286 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,132,338 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $308,848,000 after buying an additional 207,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Manhattan Associates by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,649,294 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $238,884,000 after purchasing an additional 118,970 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MANH shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Manhattan Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.67.

Shares of NASDAQ MANH traded down $4.27 on Tuesday, reaching $127.29. 4,363 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,344. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.11 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.32. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49 and a beta of 1.97.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.