CNA Financial Corp Sells 2,270 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

CNA Financial Corp decreased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.4% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

In related news, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.05, for a total transaction of $3,380,021.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,061 shares of company stock valued at $9,739,837 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock traded down $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $180.24. 1,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,415. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.40 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $229.65 and a 200-day moving average of $211.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.60 and a 52-week high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The business had revenue of $936.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

