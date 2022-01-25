CNA Financial Corp Purchases 8,070 Shares of Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM)

CNA Financial Corp raised its position in Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) by 54.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Outset Medical were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $341,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the second quarter worth about $1,030,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in Outset Medical by 93.6% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 22,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 10,811 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Outset Medical by 291.0% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 42,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Outset Medical by 314.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,831,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906,099 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

NASDAQ OM traded down $2.83 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $35.40. 8,694 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,207. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 9.64, a current ratio of 10.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Outset Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.68 and a 12-month high of $61.00.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $26.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. Outset Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 133.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 42,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $2,001,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $212,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 151,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,129 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

