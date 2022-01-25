CNA Financial Corp Has $1.64 Million Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

CNA Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the quarter. CNA Financial Corp’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. State Street Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,538,448 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $254,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407,805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,046,065 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,360,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,032 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 131.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,942 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,189,000 after buying an additional 780,864 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,422.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 566,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,852,000 after purchasing an additional 529,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,991,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $111,910,000 after buying an additional 412,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.75. 10,701 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,255,851. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $37.38 and a 1-year high of $85.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 93.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.40.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $131.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, November 8th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark raised their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $68.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.13.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.45, for a total transaction of $68,455.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.46, for a total value of $74,461.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,563 shares of company stock worth $19,736,628 over the last 90 days. 1.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

