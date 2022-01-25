CNA Financial Corp Buys New Position in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

CNA Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,038,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,343,000. Ardagh Metal Packaging accounts for approximately 2.8% of CNA Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMBP. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth $4,265,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging in the third quarter worth about $12,552,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter worth about $100,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,008,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,816,000. 13.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.55. 5,933 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,702. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.35. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 12 month low of $8.38 and a 12 month high of $12.43.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

AMBP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ardagh Metal Packaging from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.51.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

