Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) Insider David Hodkin Sells 1,100,376 Shares of Stock

Clipper Logistics plc (LON:CLG) insider David Hodkin sold 1,100,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 721 ($9.73), for a total value of £7,933,710.96 ($10,703,873.39).

Shares of LON:CLG opened at GBX 670 ($9.04) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 693.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 760.04. Clipper Logistics plc has a 12-month low of GBX 506 ($6.83) and a 12-month high of GBX 910 ($12.28). The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 486.22. The company has a market capitalization of £685.50 million and a PE ratio of 30.18.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.50 ($0.06) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Clipper Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.50%.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Clipper Logistics in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Clipper Logistics Company Profile

Clipper Logistics plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides value-added logistics services to the retail sector in the United Kingdom, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Value-Added Logistics Services and Commercial Vehicles. It offers e-fulfilment, returns management, multichannel, technical services, warehousing, urban and retail consolidation, secure logistics, transportation, port deconsolidation logistics, and contract packaging services.

