Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded to “Sell” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CTXS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut Citrix Systems from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Citrix Systems from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair lowered Citrix Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $99.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTXS opened at $106.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.32, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.66. Citrix Systems has a one year low of $78.07 and a one year high of $145.19.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The cloud computing company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.31. Citrix Systems had a return on equity of 155.24% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $778.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Citrix Systems will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 6th. Citrix Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Citrix Systems by 47.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,584,935 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $1,827,645,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 1,589.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,685,964 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $610,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349,325 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Citrix Systems by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,824,691 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $331,252,000 after purchasing an additional 351,760 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Citrix Systems by 4.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,806,762 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $301,362,000 after purchasing an additional 131,832 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Citrix Systems by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,546,637 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $298,091,000 after purchasing an additional 196,446 shares during the period. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citrix Systems Company Profile

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

