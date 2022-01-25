Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.66 Billion

Brokerages expect Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to post $1.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.69 billion. Citizens Financial Group also posted sales of $1.66 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will report full-year sales of $7.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.13 billion to $7.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $8.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.84 billion to $8.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Citizens Financial Group.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share.

CFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $56.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.82.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,506,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 256.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,974,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $374,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,737,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 284.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,038,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,208,964 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 207.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,665,802 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $305,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494,394 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,511,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $446,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411,990 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.65 on Friday, reaching $50.45. The company had a trading volume of 133,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,940,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Citizens Financial Group has a one year low of $35.09 and a one year high of $57.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.63 and its 200 day moving average is $46.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Read More: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.