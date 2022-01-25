Citigroup Increases Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Price Target to $40.00

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $38.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the company’s previous close.

OXY has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.37.

Shares of NYSE:OXY traded up $2.76 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $36.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,074,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,537,342. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. Occidental Petroleum has a 12 month low of $19.46 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.34 billion, a PE ratio of -30.14 and a beta of 2.32.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.84) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 56,983 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $274,000. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 99.4% during the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $8,117,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 952,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,600,000 after buying an additional 50,587 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

