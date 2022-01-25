Citigroup Inc. Sells 12,681 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its position in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 17.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,029 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 12,681 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $6,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 66.7% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $28,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in TransUnion by 114.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TransUnion by 82.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

TRU stock opened at $102.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $115.54. TransUnion has a fifty-two week low of $83.11 and a fifty-two week high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $791.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $776.74 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 23.01% and a net margin of 15.66%. TransUnion’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.57%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TRU shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded TransUnion from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays started coverage on TransUnion in a report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on TransUnion from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TransUnion from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransUnion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.45.

In related news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.48, for a total transaction of $75,442.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Siddharth N. Mehta sold 42,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total value of $4,973,069.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

