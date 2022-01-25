Citigroup Inc. Has $7.32 Million Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123,064 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $7,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CCEP. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 836,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,622,000 after acquiring an additional 104,011 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,825,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,516,000 after acquiring an additional 526,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,672,000.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCEP. Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.37.

NYSE CCEP opened at $56.86 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a one year low of $44.33 and a one year high of $63.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.91.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.40%.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.