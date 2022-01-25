Citigroup Inc. Buys 26,863 Shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) by 75.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 62,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Asana were worth $6,510,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yale University bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,321,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 180.7% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Asana by 1.7% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,513,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Asana in the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 30.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Asana alerts:

NYSE:ASAN opened at $54.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.75 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.56. Asana, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research note on Sunday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Asana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.77.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $2,578,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington acquired 3,733 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,253,733 shares of company stock worth $363,480,782 and sold 92,440 shares worth $9,494,542. Company insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

Further Reading: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.