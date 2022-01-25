Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stock Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,382 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of UGI worth $6,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UGI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in UGI by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,121,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,645,000 after buying an additional 1,277,446 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,498,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,044,111,000 after buying an additional 1,053,388 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UGI by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,469,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,240,000 after buying an additional 731,379 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in UGI in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,239,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in UGI by 104.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 765,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,450,000 after buying an additional 391,178 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UGI opened at $44.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $35.52 and a 1-year high of $48.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.11.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.97%.

In related news, Director John L. Walsh sold 78,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $3,539,565.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total value of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 263,063 shares of company stock worth $11,807,634 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on UGI in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

