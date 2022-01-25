CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “

Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 211,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.44. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $190.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.25 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 18.58% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CIRCOR International will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.

