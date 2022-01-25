CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “CIRCOR International, Inc. designs, manufactures and markets flow control solutions and other highly engineered products and sub-systems for markets including oil & gas, aerospace, power, process and industrial solutions. CIRCOR has a diversified product portfolio with recognized, market-leading brands that fulfill its customers’ unique application needs. The Company’s strategy is to grow organically and through complementary acquisitions; simplify CIRCOR’s operations; achieve world class operational excellence; and attract and retain top industry talent. “
Shares of NYSE:CIR traded up $0.31 on Monday, reaching $27.11. The company had a trading volume of 211,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 121,891. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.19 million, a PE ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 2.44. CIRCOR International has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.62.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CIRCOR International by 286.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 42,095 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in CIRCOR International by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 52,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 97.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
CIRCOR International Company Profile
CIRCOR International, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical flow control products and services for the Industrial and Aerospace & Defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace & Defense, and Industrial. The Aerospace and Defense segment is a diversified flow control technology platform.
