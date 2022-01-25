Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $125.67.

CINF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th.

CINF stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.39. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $83.56 and a one year high of $127.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.22%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $116.81 per share, for a total transaction of $99,872.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CINF. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,935,000. AXA S.A. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 5,846.2% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 322,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,633,000 after purchasing an additional 317,271 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,472 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,903,000 after purchasing an additional 270,334 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,349,496 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,139,000 after purchasing an additional 203,337 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,981,990 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,141,000 after purchasing an additional 200,443 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corp. provides property casualty and life insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment includes commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, worker’s compensation, and other commercial lines insurance.

