CIBC Lowers WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Price Target to C$8.00

WELL Health Technologies (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$11.00 to C$8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WLYYF. upgraded WELL Health Technologies to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on WELL Health Technologies from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded WELL Health Technologies to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.70.

OTCMKTS:WLYYF traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 19,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,596. WELL Health Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.17.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities. It operates through the following segments: Clinical, Electronic Medical Records (EMR), Cybersecurity Services, Allied Health, Billing Services, Digital apps, and Corporate/Shared Services. The company was founded by Hamed Shahbazi on November 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

