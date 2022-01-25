CIBC Begins Coverage on North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA)

Analysts at CIBC started coverage on shares of North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) in a research report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a C$22.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.39% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NOA. lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities raised shares of North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$23.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$25.44.

NOA stock traded down C$0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$17.83. 36,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.02. North American Construction Group has a 1-year low of C$11.48 and a 1-year high of C$22.00. The firm has a market cap of C$507.09 million and a P/E ratio of 11.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.65.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.47 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$165.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$161.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that North American Construction Group will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other North American Construction Group news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of North American Construction Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$202,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,096,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$42,503,291.39.

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

