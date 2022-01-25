CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $224,000 Position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 11.8% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,085,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,207,000 after buying an additional 114,398 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 220.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.4% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,687,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,482,000 after purchasing an additional 117,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 36,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

In related news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PACW opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.12 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.20%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PACW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW).

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.