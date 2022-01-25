CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,519 Shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,735 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,519 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sally Beauty were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 69,223 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period.

Get Sally Beauty alerts:

In other news, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 2,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $60,921.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan R. Mulder sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $100,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,401 shares of company stock valued at $319,171. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBH opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.49. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.01 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.08. Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.66.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The specialty retailer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $990.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.72 million. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 148.76% and a net margin of 6.19%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Research analysts predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sally Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.20.

About Sally Beauty

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the Sally Beauty Supply (SBS) and Beauty Systems Group (BSG) segments. The SBS segment offers domestic and international chain of retail stores and a consumer-facing e-commerce website that offers professional beauty supplies to both salon professionals and retail customers primarily in North America, Puerto Rico, and parts of Europe and South America.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH).

Receive News & Ratings for Sally Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sally Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.