CIBC Asset Management Inc Reduces Position in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,056 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,739 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,567 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the last quarter.

BBBY stock opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $53.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.99 and a 200-day moving average of $21.04.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The retailer reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.27). Bed Bath & Beyond had a positive return on equity of 3.22% and a negative net margin of 4.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Fleming acquired 10,000 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $19.28 per share, for a total transaction of $192,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gustavo Arnal acquired 2,500 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $53,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,362 shares of company stock valued at $820,390 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBBY shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.77.

Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc engages in the operation of retail stores and retails domestics merchandise and home furnishings. Its products include domestic merchandise and home furnishings such as bed linens and related items, bath items, kitchen textiles kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic house wares, general home furnishings, and consumables.

