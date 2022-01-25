CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $228,000 in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder Desiree Coleman sold 15,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.55, for a total transaction of $2,243,709.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 19,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.75, for a total transaction of $2,865,759.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,486 shares of company stock valued at $24,585,573. 51.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $93.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 246.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.93. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.76 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 5.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.73%. Goosehead Insurance’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

