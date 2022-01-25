CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $225,000 in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $252,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the second quarter worth approximately $294,000. 48.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LZ shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Barclays dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $45.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LegalZoom.com from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LegalZoom.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on LegalZoom.com from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LegalZoom.com currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

In related news, General Counsel Nicole Miller sold 8,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.26, for a total value of $151,042.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Noel Bertram Watson sold 69,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $1,087,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 281,935 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,850 over the last three months.

LZ opened at $15.19 on Tuesday. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.90 and a 1-year high of $40.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.71 and a 200-day moving average of $26.29.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $147.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

