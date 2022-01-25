CIBC Asset Management Inc Invests $212,000 in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital in the second quarter worth $151,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Spirit Realty Capital during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 11.4% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spirit Realty Capital alerts:

SRC opened at $45.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.48 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $52.29.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.95 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 202.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SRC shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spirit Realty Capital presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.10.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Featured Story: NASDAQ

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Realty Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Realty Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.