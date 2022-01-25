CIBC Asset Management Inc Acquires 543 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in National Instruments were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NATI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at $72,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its position in National Instruments by 379.6% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in National Instruments by 8.1% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at $239,000. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NATI opened at $41.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. National Instruments Co. has a 1-year low of $38.10 and a 1-year high of $47.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.58 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.73.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Instruments Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 270.01%.

A number of brokerages have commented on NATI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. TheStreet upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of National Instruments from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of National Instruments in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

In other National Instruments news, Director Alexander M. Davern sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $229,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 8,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total transaction of $399,559.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,007 shares of company stock worth $727,468 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

National Instruments Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

